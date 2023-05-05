Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00019273 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $845.96 million and approximately $449,206.04 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

