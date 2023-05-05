Gemsstock Ltd. Invests $13.30 Million in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,531,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,000. FREYR Battery makes up about 10.6% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREY. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FREYR Battery by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in FREYR Battery by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,807,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 288,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FREY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NYSE:FREY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 472,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,486. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.68.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

