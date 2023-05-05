Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $27,969,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 715.8% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 167,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

