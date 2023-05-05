Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Generac by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.