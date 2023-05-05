Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Generac updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.53. 215,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.