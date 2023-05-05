General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Purchases $1,008,009.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $208.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $236.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.