General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $208.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.42. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

