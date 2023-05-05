General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 518,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $89.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

