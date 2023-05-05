Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

GEL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 431,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

