Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.
Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.
Genpact Price Performance
NYSE:G traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 2,009,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,040. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
Insider Transactions at Genpact
In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
About Genpact
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.