Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Genpact has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 2,009,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,040. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

