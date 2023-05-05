GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

GeoPark Stock Performance

NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About GeoPark

(Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Stories

