GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
GeoPark has raised its dividend by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $18.52.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
