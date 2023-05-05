Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 1,957 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.52 on Friday, reaching $284.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,025,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,917,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day moving average is $200.25. The stock has a market cap of $701.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $290.58.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

