Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. 3,460,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

