Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.23% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

ICLN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 643,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,176. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

