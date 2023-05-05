Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.78% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 348,486 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 689,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 360,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 263,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 257,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,537. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

