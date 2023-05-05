Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.50 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,517,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

