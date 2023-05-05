Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $5.21 Million Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,644 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.93% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,887. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.