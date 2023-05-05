Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,294 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 1.41% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 84,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

