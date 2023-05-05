Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 465,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,980,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.49% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608. AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.31.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

(Get Rating)

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

