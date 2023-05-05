Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 12,317 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 54.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $56,090,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 625,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,906. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

