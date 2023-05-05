Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 151,546 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVGet Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,546 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. 3,275,652 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

