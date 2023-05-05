German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys $86,400.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GABC opened at $27.25 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $803.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,371,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,969,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
