German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger Buys 6,000 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Articles

