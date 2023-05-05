German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger Buys 6,000 Shares

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $166,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 380,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,858.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.