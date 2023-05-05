GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance

