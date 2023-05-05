GICTrade Price Down 1% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $97.13 million and $19,743.31 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.98678469 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,123.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

