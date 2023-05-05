Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 181,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,120. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 817.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

