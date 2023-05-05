Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CEO Randall M. Chesler Purchases 337 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,035.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,098.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of GBCI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

