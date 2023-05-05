Glenview Trust Co Acquires 16,651 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.45. The company had a trading volume of 74,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,761. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

