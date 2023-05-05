Glenview Trust Co Acquires 3,511 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.