Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $173.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,135,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,382,143. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

