Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,361 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.7% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,800. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.32. The company has a market capitalization of $407.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

