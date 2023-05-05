Glenview Trust Co Sells 527,611 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $88,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. 1,822,009 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

