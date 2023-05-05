Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. The stock had a trading volume of 267,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,955. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

