Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $143.86

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.86 and last traded at $143.94, with a volume of 288267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Globant Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

