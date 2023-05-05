GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Issues Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 2,721,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,986. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,821.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

