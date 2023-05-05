Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $17.40

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $16.16. Gold Fields shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 1,362,856 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Investec lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Gold Fields Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

