Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,400.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,400 ($54.97) and last traded at GBX 4,080 ($50.97), with a volume of 8820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,855 ($48.16).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,730.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,490.55. The company has a market cap of £313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,818.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.67) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,094.34%.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

