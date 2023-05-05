Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,365 call options.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 3,604,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several research firms recently weighed in on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.