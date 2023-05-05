Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$223.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,137. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.