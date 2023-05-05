Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.70 EPS.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,426. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

