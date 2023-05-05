Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.32% of Granite Construction worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Granite Construction by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,589. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

