Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GPK opened at $25.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.