Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 17,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 64,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 87.54% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 23,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,649,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,648,573.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason W. Reese bought 13,277 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,412.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648,415 shares in the company, valued at $12,087,608.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 149,450 shares of company stock valued at $337,542. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Further Reading

