Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 1,527,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Green Plains

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.