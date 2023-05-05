Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.08% from the company’s current price.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

GDYN stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 932,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,198. The company has a market cap of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

