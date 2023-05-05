Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 205 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,169,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,882,863. The company has a market capitalization of $702.52 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $290.58.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

