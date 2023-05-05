Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 399 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

INTU traded up $14.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.54. The stock had a trading volume of 337,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

