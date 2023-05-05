Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FISV traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 361,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

