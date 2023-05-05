Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.86. 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

