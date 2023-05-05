Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 488 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $181.09. The stock had a trading volume of 726,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,719. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

